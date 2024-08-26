Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 144.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,486 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 251.52%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

