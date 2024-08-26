Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) vs. Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Head to Head Survey

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $139.12 million 2.46 -$1.58 million N/A N/A Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $16.92 million N/A N/A

Ares Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Ares Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ares Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A -116.17% 4.47%

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Ares Acquisition Co. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

