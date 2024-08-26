Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) vs. Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Head to Head Survey

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Codere Online Luxembourg
|$139.12 million
|2.46
|-$1.58 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Ares Acquisition Co. II
|N/A
|N/A
|$16.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
Ares Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Codere Online Luxembourg
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Ares Acquisition Co. II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Ares Acquisition Co. II.
Profitability
This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Ares Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Codere Online Luxembourg
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ares Acquisition Co. II
|N/A
|-116.17%
|4.47%
Summary
Codere Online Luxembourg beats Ares Acquisition Co. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
About Ares Acquisition Co. II
Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
