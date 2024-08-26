Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

