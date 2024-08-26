Comparing AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of AC Immune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AC Immune and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

AC Immune currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Given AC Immune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AC Immune is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

This table compares AC Immune and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune N/A -38.44% -33.76% Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -53.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AC Immune and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune $15.49 million 19.67 -$60.41 million ($0.69) -4.46 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$30.00 million ($4.47) -0.59

Minerva Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AC Immune. AC Immune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AC Immune has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AC Immune beats Minerva Neurosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing Crenezumab, a humanized, conformation-specific monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical studies trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that is in Phase Ib/2a clinical study; and Tau- positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, which is in Phase II clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing small molecule Tau aggregation inhibitors for AD and NeuroOrphan indications. Further, it has discovery and preclinical stage molecules targeting range of neurodegenerative diseases, which include diagnostics targeting TDP-43, alpha-synuclein, and NLRP3. AC Immune SA has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; and WuXi Biologics. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

