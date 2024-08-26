Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Bilibili and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bilibili
|-21.41%
|-26.46%
|-12.07%
|DoubleDown Interactive
|33.51%
|15.00%
|13.66%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bilibili
|0
|3
|7
|2
|2.92
|DoubleDown Interactive
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Risk and Volatility
Bilibili has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bilibili and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bilibili
|$23.95 billion
|0.26
|-$679.21 million
|($1.67)
|-8.95
|DoubleDown Interactive
|$332.46 million
|2.10
|$100.89 million
|$2.15
|6.56
DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
DoubleDown Interactive beats Bilibili on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.
