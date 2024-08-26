Comparing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lightscape Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -16.87% -9.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightscape Technologies and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.