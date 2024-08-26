Comparing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% INmune Bio -26,333.59% -103.41% -67.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.55%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $85,000.00 1,617.47 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -3.62

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio.

Volatility and Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

