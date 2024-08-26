Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.27

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 31474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.