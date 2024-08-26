Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

