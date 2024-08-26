Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after buying an additional 720,616 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,294,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $69.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.