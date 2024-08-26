Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,144.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 79,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 75,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.