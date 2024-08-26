Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

