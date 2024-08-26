Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $91,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
