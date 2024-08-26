Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 841 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,895 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,878,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,358,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,585 shares in the last quarter.

TCAF opened at $32.59 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

