Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $411,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XFEB stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

