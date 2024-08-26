Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BUFB stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

