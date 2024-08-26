Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 838 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 96.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS DAUG opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.