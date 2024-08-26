Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 994 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FAAR stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

