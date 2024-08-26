Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

