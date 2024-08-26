Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 324,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,106,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

