Congress Park Capital LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

