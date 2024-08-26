Contrasting Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A CI&T 6.03% 14.03% 7.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $8.69 million 3.64 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A CI&T $2.14 billion 0.44 $26.55 million $0.18 39.33

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Technology Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 3 3 1 2.71

CI&T has a consensus price target of $6.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Summary

CI&T beats Alpha Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.