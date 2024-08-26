Contrasting Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and Cavco Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cavco Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Communities presently has a consensus price target of $101.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Cavco Industries has a consensus price target of $423.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Century Communities.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Century Communities has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Century Communities and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 14.00% 8.10% Cavco Industries 8.12% 14.30% 10.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and Cavco Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.08 billion 0.81 $259.22 million $9.01 11.53 Cavco Industries $1.80 billion 1.88 $157.82 million $18.35 22.30

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Century Communities on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

