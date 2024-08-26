Contrasting Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Diageo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $0.87 0.41 Diageo $20.27 billion 3.70 $4.50 billion $7.02 19.24

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Beverage Public. Thai Beverage Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 3 4 1 0 1.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thai Beverage Public and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Diageo has a consensus target price of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Diageo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Thai Beverage Public.

Dividends

Thai Beverage Public pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 112.5%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $5.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Thai Beverage Public pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thai Beverage Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Thai Beverage Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diageo beats Thai Beverage Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels; and digital and technology services. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, recycling, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and trading of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; asset management business; provision of marketing management consulting; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

