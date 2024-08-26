Contrasting Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 948.95%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 39.69 -$19.03 million ($3.33) -0.43 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Ablynx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -147.03% -116.72% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ablynx

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

