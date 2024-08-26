Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.