Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.87.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

