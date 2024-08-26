Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CPLF. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CPLF opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$939.56 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.