Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60. 22.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE CPLF opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$939.56 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

