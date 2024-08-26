Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 13.8% Higher

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 224,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 170,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

