Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 162,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 138,378 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. The company had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.