Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. 798,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,955,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.