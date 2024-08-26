Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 1.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 798,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,955,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

