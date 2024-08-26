Country Trust Bank Buys 4,045 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

