Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.97

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 101963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an "in-line" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

