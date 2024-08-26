Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,720,000 after buying an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,881,000 after acquiring an additional 74,152 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAP opened at $169.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

