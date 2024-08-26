CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.59

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.59 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 128632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 374,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 116,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

