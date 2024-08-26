Critical Analysis: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) versus AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AKITA Drilling and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of AKITA Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AKITA Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for AKITA Drilling and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than AKITA Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AKITA Drilling and Nabors Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A $1.32 0.78 Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.29 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -5.82

AKITA Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AKITA Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AKITA Drilling pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.5%. Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. AKITA Drilling pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.