Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $84,960,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $29,981,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

