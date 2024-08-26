Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $309.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $310.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.46 and a 200 day moving average of $264.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

