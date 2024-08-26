Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $254.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

