David S. Tierney Sells 15,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.32 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

