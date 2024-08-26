Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.