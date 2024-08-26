Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) & Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $38.92 billion 23.26 $5.24 billion $6.79 140.32 Dechra Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 17.08% 56.98% 10.94% Dechra Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eli Lilly and Company and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 16 0 2.89 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus target price of $956.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Dechra Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases. It also provides water soluble antibiotics, vaccines, lameness, pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies. In addition, the company distributes veterinary pharmaceuticals and equipment; markets pet diets; and develops, regulates, manufactures, and markets crop protection, as well as offers financial services. It markets its products through wholesaler and distributor networks. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northwich, the United Kingdom.

