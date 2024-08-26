Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.30 and last traded at $112.17. 1,799,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,171,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

