Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) was up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 1,093,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,810,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DML shares. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

About Denison Mines

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

