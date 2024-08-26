Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Cut by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.74 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

