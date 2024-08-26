Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.55

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 9549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

