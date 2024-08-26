Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading 8.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 11,245,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 19,930,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $20,426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,661,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

