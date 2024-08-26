Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.45

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 15364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

